Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 3.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.43. 340,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,975,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

