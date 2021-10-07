tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Down 5%

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00). Approximately 217,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 294,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.15 ($3.16).

TBLD has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of tinyBuild from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.29.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

