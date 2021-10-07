Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0019 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $375.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004534 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008254 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

