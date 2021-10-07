Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd B. Strubbe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.63. The stock had a trading volume of 364,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,556. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.83.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.