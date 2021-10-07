Tokenomy Market Cap Achieves $13.55 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $36,720.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00225295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

