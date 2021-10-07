TokenPay (TPAY) Tops One Day Volume of $132,628.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.72 million and $132,628.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,210.23 or 1.00085233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00068563 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 111% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.00541939 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004822 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

