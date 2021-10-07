TOKPIE 1-Day Volume Tops $4,561.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $514,201.73 and $4,561.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.