Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Brokerages expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

NYSE:TOL opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 82,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.