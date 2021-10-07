TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in September

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 387.0 days.

TMOAF stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. TomTom has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $11.40.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.36 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMOAF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a research note on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TomTom to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About TomTom

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

