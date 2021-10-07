Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 8,183,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 5,020,193 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNXP stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $190.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

