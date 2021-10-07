Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.10

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.10 and traded as low as C$13.10. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 512,216 shares traded.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.58.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.0600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.