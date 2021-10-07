Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 10,717 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.59% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $492,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -441.67%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.