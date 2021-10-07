Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 122,872 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,872 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $261,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.14. 222,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

