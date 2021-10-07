Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 6,354 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $144,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $457.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The stock has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

