Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173,190 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $232,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 424,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055,934. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

