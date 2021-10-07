Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $123,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.54. 65,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.31.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

