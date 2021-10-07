Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,550 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.25% of Twitter worth $136,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Twitter by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Twitter by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 414,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,823,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

