Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,938 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $353,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $13.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $407.31. The stock had a trading volume of 96,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

