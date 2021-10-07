Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 175,835 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,321,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $461,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital International Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.49. 386,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,601,796. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $170.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

