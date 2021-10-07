Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,270,131 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.86% of Enbridge worth $724,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 146,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,957. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

