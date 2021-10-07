Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 470,463 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of The Coca-Cola worth $166,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 442,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

