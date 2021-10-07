Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 47,295 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.48% of Canadian National Railway worth $362,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,512 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.43. 39,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,141. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

