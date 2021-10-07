Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,785 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $252,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $8.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.50. 100,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The company has a market capitalization of $357.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.91.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.00.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

