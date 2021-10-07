Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,484,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,267 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Chevron worth $155,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.01. 465,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,579,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $205.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

