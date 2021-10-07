Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.55% of Magna International worth $152,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magna International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,429,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $24,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 57.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 262,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NYSE MGA traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.18. 133,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.44. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.