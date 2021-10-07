Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.25% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $180,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,834,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6,503.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 848,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 835,765 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 912,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,999,936. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.