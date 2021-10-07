Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $172,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PEP stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.45. 236,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,627. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.