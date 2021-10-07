Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.28 Billion Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,257,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 659,523 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 2.50% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,283,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,379,000 after acquiring an additional 525,419 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,740,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of CM stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $115.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

