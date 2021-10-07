Toronto Dominion Bank Has $129.68 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $129,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.65. 82,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,515. The firm has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $248.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.