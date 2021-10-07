Toronto Dominion Bank Has $137.99 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,994 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Target worth $137,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 23,462.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 315,566 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Target by 11.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,959 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,469,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Target by 23.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Target by 62.2% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Target by 119.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.21. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.