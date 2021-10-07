Toronto Dominion Bank Has $149.62 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,442 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.14% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $149,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.92. 363,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,332,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

