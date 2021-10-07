Toronto Dominion Bank Has $183.87 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.12% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $183,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,473 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704,158 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

