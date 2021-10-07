Toronto Dominion Bank Has $189.42 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,431 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Broadcom worth $189,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $498.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $490.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

