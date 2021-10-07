Toronto Dominion Bank Has $309.86 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 36,796 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of The Walt Disney worth $309,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 104,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.79. The company had a trading volume of 244,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $324.88 billion, a PE ratio of 293.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

