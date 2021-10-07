Toronto Dominion Bank Has $326.33 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,421,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,879 shares during the period. TELUS makes up approximately 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.99% of TELUS worth $326,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,884. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

