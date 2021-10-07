Toronto Dominion Bank Has $817.77 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,538,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,165,642 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 1.3% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.03% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $817,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 671,463 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,590,000 after buying an additional 239,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,804,000 after buying an additional 546,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

