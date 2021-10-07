Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,363,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 2.97% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $294,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after acquiring an additional 434,087 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,030 shares during the period. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 53,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

