Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 530,827 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises approximately 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 2.22% of Fortis worth $488,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. 6,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,659. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

