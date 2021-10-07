Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 53,380 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,380 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.20% of Anthem worth $186,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Anthem by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Anthem by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 240,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,789,000 after acquiring an additional 171,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.67. 25,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

