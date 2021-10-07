Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,762 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.52% of Sun Life Financial worth $159,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,943. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.