Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 397,476 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of The Procter & Gamble worth $264,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,574,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12,719.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 801,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 795,107 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,696,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.70. 188,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

