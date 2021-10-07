Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 63,451 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230,852 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 63,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $204,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

CMCSA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.73. 399,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,515,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

