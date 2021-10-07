Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 753,868 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 753,868 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $212,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.75. 566,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

