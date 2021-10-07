Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.92

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.92 and traded as high as C$45.13. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$43.54, with a volume of 2,089,377 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market cap of C$13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$263,308,930.15. Insiders bought a total of 18,984 shares of company stock worth $627,670 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

