TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

TCON stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $72.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.88.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

