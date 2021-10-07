Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $908.73

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 908.73 ($11.87) and traded as low as GBX 890 ($11.63). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76), with a volume of 25,661 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,035.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 908.73. The company has a market capitalization of £264.15 million and a P/E ratio of 157.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.