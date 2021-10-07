Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100,198 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,694. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.65.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

