Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,399 call options on the company. This is an increase of 875% compared to the average daily volume of 246 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 8,784,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,059. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

