Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.82

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.82 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.40 ($0.25). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 19.40 ($0.25), with a volume of 2,008 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76.

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

