TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.08

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 5838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAC. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

